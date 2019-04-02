Wilma “Billie” Katherine Bumbard, 84, Janesville, died Sunday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at noon Monday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

John R. Brzezinski, 65, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

Margaret (Conway) Disch, 89, Janesville, died Saturday at Heritage Court Memory Care, Pewaukee. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Patricia A. Gray, 78, Babcock, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

James E. Korleski Sr., 74, Beloit, died March 26 at Adventist Glen Oaks Hospital, Glendale Heights, Illinois. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at People’s Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Sylvester “Sonny” Snyder, 79, Faribault, Minnesota, died March 24 at Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Mary’s Campus, Rochester, Minnesota. Private family services will be at a later date.