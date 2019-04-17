Marilyn F. Finn, 82, Janesville, died Monday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church.

Gerald L. Rowland, 81, Delavan, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Shirley A. Thoreson, 79, Beloit, died Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.