Beverly Ann Wilson, 79, Janesville, died Monday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Chapel, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the chapel. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
-
