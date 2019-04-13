Marjorie L. Ash, 87, Janesville, died Thursday at Park Ridge, Watertown. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Edward John Craft, 90, Whitewater, died Wednesday at Sienna Crest Assisted Care, Fort Atkinson. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Congregational Church, Whitewater. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family.

Joan P. Norby, 78, Beloit, died Friday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.