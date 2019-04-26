Dyllon C. Baker, 18, Jefferson, formerly of Janesville, died Thursday at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. Services will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Randall “Randy” Storbakken, 62, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.