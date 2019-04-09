Dennis D. Anderson, 53, Beloit, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Marjorie Bley, 88, Janesville, died Sunday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at noon Saturday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Doretta M. Braun, 77, Elkhorn, died Thursday at Aurora Burlington Memorial Hospital, Burlington. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Shirley Ann Coggon-Pitt, 84, Whitewater, died Saturday at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital, Fort Atkinson. Services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Brian A. DeRemer, 57, Janesville, died Sunday at home. A celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Asbury United Methodist Church, Janesville. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Irene M. Dykeman, 58, Janesville, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Betty M. Lohrman, 82, Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Charles E. “Charlie” Lund, 59, Edgerton, died Monday at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg. Services will be at noon Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Randy Robbins, 56, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Rosman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Beloit, is assisting the family.