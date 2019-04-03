Peggy D. Burkhamer, 70, Janesville, died Monday at home. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Bruce Charles Folstad, 63, Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.

Dorothy Serotini, 100, Beloit, died Monday at Riverside Terrace, Beloit. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral home and Cremation, Beloit, is assisting the family.