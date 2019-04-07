Cole J. Fuller, 17, Darien died Thursday in Darien. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Services will be private.

Michael J. "Marty" Martin, 69, Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. William Catholic Church and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.