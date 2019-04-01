Ruth M. Conway, 90, died Saturday at Monroe Clinic Hospice Home, Monroe. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, is assisting the family.

Hope Marie Engel, 61, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.