Darleen L. Polley, 90, Janesville, died Saturday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. No services will be held. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Apr 22Marshall Middle School
Apr 22Parker High School
Apr 22Matheson Memorial Library
Apr 22Gathering Place
Apr 22Creekside Place
