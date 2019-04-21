Richard L. Hoium, 89, Janesville, died Friday at Agrace Hospice Care, Janesville. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 9 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.

Virginia F. “Ginny” Lee, 78, died Friday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Teresa Irene Reis, 85, died Friday at Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.