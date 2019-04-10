Roger W. Bates Sr., 75, Williams Bay, died Monday at home. Services will be at noon Wednesday, April 17, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 17 at the funeral home.

Jerome “Jerry” Borchardt, 63, Cambridge, died Friday in Arizona. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Willerup United Methodist Church, Cambridge. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Nitardy Funeral Home, Cambridge, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Thomas J. Flood, 85, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at noon Tuesday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church.

Nancy A. Schmieden, 85, Elkhorn, died Monday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick’s Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Beverly A. Westwood, 81, Beloit died Tuesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Ricky Whitehead-Anderson, 52, Janesville, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. D. L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, is assisting the family.

