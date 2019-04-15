Colleen M. Rick, 78, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Phyllis Vivian Allison, 80, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bethel Baptist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.