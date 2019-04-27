Betty Jean Lowman, 87, Janesville, died Friday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at River Hills Community Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
John A. Sanderson, 74, Whitewater, died Friday at home. Services are pending. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.
Donna L. Sweeney, 79, Delavan, died Friday at Vintage on the Ponds, Delavan. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.