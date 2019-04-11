Christine E. Anastasi, 48, Janesville, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. A memorial visitation will be from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Justin Bucholz, 37, Whitewater, died Monday at home. A celebration of life will be at noon Sunday at the Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory Life Celebration Center, Janesville.

Lisa Ann Carey, 54, Machesney Park, Illinois, formerly of Beloit, died Sunday at home. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Sunday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.

Louise H. Johnson, 88, Milton, died Tuesday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. A celebration of life service will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Ernest James Merwin, 74, Lake Geneva, died Tuesday at Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Immanuel United Church of Christ, Walworth. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth.