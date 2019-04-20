Janet G. Larson, 93, Janesville, died Thursday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Donald Edward Poppie, 94, Beloit, died at home Wednesday. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.

Marlene Elizabeth Straight, 74, Beloit, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Beloit Free Methodist Church, Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.