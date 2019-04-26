Lydia Yardley, 83, Elkhorn, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26Marshall Middle School
-
Apr 26Parker High School
-
Apr 26Matheson Memorial Library
-
Apr 26Edgerton Hospital, Classroom D
Gazette Poll
Click on the poll question to view the full results and leave a comment.
The Latest
- Evansville soccer withstands Big Foot/Williams Bay's second-half attacks, earns 2-1 win
- Fire in southwestern Rock County a controlled burn
- Parker sweeps at Cougar Relays
- Parker, Craig golfers tie for sixth at Blackhawk Invitational
- Parker track and field teams sweep Cougar Relays
- Janesville parking enforcers continue to chalk tires
- Gas prices might inch up in coming weeks, experts say
- Public record for April 27, 2019
- Janesville Swing-N-Slide employees being offered jobs in Michigan, Georgia
- Lane shifts, closures on Beloit's Pleasant Street start Monday
Latest News
- Evansville soccer withstands Big Foot/Williams Bay's second-half attacks, earns 2-1 win
- Fire in southwestern Rock County a controlled burn
- Parker, Craig golfers tie for sixth at Blackhawk Invitational
- Parker track and field teams sweep Cougar Relays
- Janesville parking enforcers continue to chalk tires
Most Popular
Articles
- Janesville playground equipment maker Swing-N-Slide to close later this year
- Janesville man charged with animal neglect, nine dogs taken to humane society
- Michelle Osborne
- Nate Trewyn will have phone close at hand during NFL Draft
- Pelicans put on a show for Janesville residents
- Death notices for April 23, 2019
- Cannabis derivatives available in Janesville, but law is hazy
- Blackhawk Community Credit Union to distribute bricks from Janesville GM plant
- Deputies on alert for Break in the Weather Party
- Kenneth Scott Blasing