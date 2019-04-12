Clyde L. Boutelle, 88, Beloit, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Lem Lom, 55, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.

Florence B. Wallmuth, 94, Janesville, died Thursday at Rock Haven Nursing Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Roxbury Church of Christ, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church.