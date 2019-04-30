Thomas Michael Chesney, 62, Delavan, died Saturday at Bay of Burlington, Burlington. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Toynton’s Funeral Home, Walworth. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Timothy L. Garland, 38, Beloit, died Friday at home. Arrangements are pending with Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.

Jeffrey J. Krueger, 54, Janesville, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Timothy Paul Swatek, 60, Jensen Beach, Florida, formerly Lake Geneva, died Sunday in Stuart, Florida. Services will be at 5 p.m. Friday, May 17, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services May 17 at the church. Aycock Funeral Home, Jensen Beach, Florida, is assisting the family.