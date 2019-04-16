Marjorie J. Betthauser, 81, Janesville, died Saturday at home. A celebration of life will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville.

David Karl Dykeman, 64, Janesville, died March 29 at home. A celebration of life will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the International Order of Odd Fellows, Janesville.

Larry J. Ewing Jr., 48, Delavan, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Richmond Cemetery, Richmond. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Karen E. Hamlett, 77, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Joan P. Norby, 78, Beloit, died Friday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

John E. Nottestad, 55, Janesville, died Saturday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending with Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.

Daniel P. Sheridan, 53, Milton and Fort Wayne, Indiana, died Saturday in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. A celebration of life will follow at Countryview Bar, Milton.

Gary A. Sorenson, 74, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, died April 8 at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Gene Allen Tiegs, 75, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Private services are planned. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.