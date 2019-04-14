Marvin Boss, 86, Delavan, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Darlene J. Bowers, 86, formerly of Milton, died Thursday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Milton United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

John W. Brewer, 60, Beloit, died Thursday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Ann M. Briggs, 95, Janesville, died Friday at St. Elizabeth’s Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m Monday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church.

Gwendolyn B. “Gwen” Daluge, 97, Janesville, died Friday at Cedar Crest Assisted Living, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Kristin J. Jaworski, 27, Delavan, died Tuesday in Rochelle, Illinois. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.

Gregg Winklbauer, 60, formerly of Lake Geneva, died Monday in Trenton, Missouri. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.