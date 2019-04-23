Larry E. Bobsin, 82, Janesville, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Sharon Lee Henke, 76, Lake Geneva, died Friday at her home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday, April 30, at the church.

Kenneth R. Laughery, 83, Janesville, died Saturday at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Thomas J. Murphy, 62, Delavan, died Friday in Bloomington, Minnesota. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Jamie Joe Nastali, 48, Janesville, died Friday at home. Services will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church, Elroy. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Linda Lou O’Brien, 70, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Judith C. “Judy” Orlando, 66, Elkhorn, died April 10, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.