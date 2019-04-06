Gerald W. “Jerry” Hanthorn, 77, Milton, died Saturday, March 30, in Palmetto, Florida. A celebration of life will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville.

Christopher P. Kubly, 39, Janesville, died Thursday in Beloit. Private family services will be held at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Anita L. Lundberg-Stanhope, 70, Roscoe, Illinois, died Thursday at home. Arrangements are pending. Sunset Funeral Home, Machesney Park, Illinois, is assisting the family.

Dale Sylvan Sperry Jr., 69, Evansville, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.

Pat Walbaum, 57, Elkhorn, died Wednesday at Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital & Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at noon Saturday, May 11 at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services May 11 at the funeral home.