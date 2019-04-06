Gerald W. “Jerry” Hanthorn, 77, Milton, died Saturday, March 30, in Palmetto, Florida. A celebration of life will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville.

Christopher P. Kubly, 39, Janesville, died Thursday in Beloit. Private family services will be held at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Anita L. Lundberg-Stanhope, 70, Roscoe, Illinois, died Thursday at home. Arrangements are pending. Sunset Funeral Home, Machesney Park, Illinois, is assisting the family.

Dale Sylvan Sperry Jr., 69, Evansville, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.

Pat Walbaum, 57, Elkhorn, died Wednesday at Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital & Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at noon Saturday, May 11 at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services May 11 at the funeral home.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.