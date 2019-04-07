Gerald L. “Jerry” Boettcher, 81, died Thursday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Vickie L. Christensen, 62, Brodhead, died Wednesday at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Basil J. Dewey, 74, formerly of Waunakee and Edgerton, died Friday at Dycora Transitional Health & Living, Fort Atkinson. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Donald R. Frank, 78, Milton, died Friday at Milton Senior Living. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Hope Lutheran Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.

Montrel T. “Ty” Kilgore, 41, Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be held in Houston, Mississippi. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Michael J. “Marty” Martin, 69, of Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.

Kathryn L. “Katie” Roberts, 90,Elkhorn, died Saturday at Holton Manor Nursing Home, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Evelyn V. Sheridan, 94, Lake Geneva, died Saturday at home. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Vera Starch, 72, Madison, died Saturday at Huntington Place, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.