Ethel M. Haried, 89, Edgerton, died Wednesday, April 7, at Huntington Memory Care, Janesville. Services will be at noon Wednesday, April 14, at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 14 at the church. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Sue Ann (Borkhuis) Wilson, 68, Janesville, died Wednesday, April 7, at home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services April 14 at the funeral home.
Mildred Louise (Ingram) Woodson, 85, Beloit, died March 28 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at noon Saturday, April 10, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.