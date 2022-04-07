Janice M. Betz, 86, Beloit, died Thursday, April 7, at Autumn Lake Healthcare, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Robert J. “Bob” Fairclough, 74, Janesville, died Wednesday, April 6, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory’s Life Celebration Center, Janesville.
Nora Kreher McManus, 95, Brodhead, died Sunday, April 3, at Kettle Park Senior Living, Stoughton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Brodhead. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services April 19 at the church. D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, is assisting the family.
Donna M. Lehr, 84, Janesville, died Wednesday, April 6, at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Private services will be held. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Paul McMurray, 68, Milton, died March 30, at home. Visitation will from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday April 22, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
Orvan N. “Bud” Nelson, 87, Janesville, died Wednesday, April 6, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 16 at the funeral home
Sean G. Stark, 52, Fort Atkinson, died Thursday, April 7, at Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek. Services will be held at noon Wednesday, April 13, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Jefferson. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Dunlap Memorial Home, Fort Atkinson, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 13 at the church.
