Ronald A. “Ron” Anderson, 85, Beloit, died Sunday at Alden Meadow Park Health Care Center, Clinton. Services will be at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Nancy Heller, 77, Fort Atkinson, died March 19 at REM House, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Leslie L. Johnson, 69, Elkhorn, died March 23, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, Lake Geneva. Private family services were held. Memorial services will be at a later date. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Bernard G. Krakau, 89, Janesville, died Tuesday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Private services are planned. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Harry J. Kubiak, 79, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ronald L. McGinnity, 72, Milton, formerly Edgerton, died Monday at home. Private services are planned. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Mary Jane Walton, 65, Janesville, died Friday at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.