Julie A. Teche, 66, Janesville, died Tuesday, April 4, at home. Private services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gary Michael Noonan, 76, Janesville, died Tuesday, April 4, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Susan A. Campbell, 48, Waterloo, died Monday, April 3, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Ollie G. Quirk, 90, Janesville, died Wednesday, April 5, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services April 22 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jody Rae (Fiorucci) Rice, 57, Beloit, died Saturday, April 1, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Pearl Kuschel, 82, Janesville, died Saturday, April 1, at Home. Services will be at noon Wednesday, April 12, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 12 at the funeral home.
