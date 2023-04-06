Julie A. Teche, 66, Janesville, died Tuesday, April 4, at home. Private services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Gary Michael Noonan, 76, Janesville, died Tuesday, April 4, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.