David A. Anderson, 86, West Palm Beach, Florida, formerly of Janesville and Milton, died Saturday at home. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Rose “Grandma Rose” J. Cardinale, 96, Delavan, formerly of Chicago, died Sunday at home. Private services will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Evergreen Park, Illinois. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Rickey J. Coggins, 66, Beloit, died Friday at Alden Meadow Park Nursing Home, Milton. Services will be at a later date. Everson Funeral Home, Brodhead, is assisting the family.
Julie Lynn (Perrizo) Mahnke, 59, Edgerton, died Sunday at home. Private family services will be at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton. Memorial services will be at a later date.
Jarod J. Stewart, 35, Fort Atkinson, formerly of Janesville, died Thursday in Janesville. Private services are planned. All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.