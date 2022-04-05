Delores H. Brovold, 93, Darien, died Friday, April 1, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Terence J. “Terry” Cummings, 80, Delavan, died Monday, April 4, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Richard James Eicksteadt, 63, Darien, died Friday, April 1, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Private services are planned. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Frances M. Mulligan, 83, Lake Geneva, died Monday, April 4, at Holton Manor, Elkhorn. Services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday April 9, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services April 9 at the funeral home.
Shauna Jo (Wells) Rehard, 45, Beloit, died Sunday, April 3, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Memorial services will be at a later date. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
JoAnn G. (Rohleder) Rivas, 87, Janesville, died Monday, April 4, at Vintage on the Pond, Delavan. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
