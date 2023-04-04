Donna J. Bladorn, 89, Janesville, died Monday, April 3, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 11 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lisa D. Cates, 57, Crivitz, formerly Lake Geneva, died March 26. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Vance D. Payne, 65, Janesville, died Monday, April 3, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Tuesday, April 11, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 11 at the funeral home.
Virginia M. Saltzman, 91, Janesville, died Monday, April 3, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at noon Saturday, April 8, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 8 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Theodor H.A. “Ted” Schuld, 96, Edgerton, died Monday, April 3, at Swifthaven, Edgerton. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
