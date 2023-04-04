Donna J. Bladorn, 89, Janesville, died Monday, April 3, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 11 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Lisa D. Cates, 57, Crivitz, formerly Lake Geneva, died March 26. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.