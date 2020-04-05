Claude Joseph Miller, 87, Janesville, died Friday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family
Janet I. Schieldt, 84, Edgerton, died Friday at Stoughton Hospital, Stoughton. Services will be held at a later date. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Edwin F. Shadel Jr., 95, died Thursday at home. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.