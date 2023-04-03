Jeanne Ann Cusack, 89, Lake Geneva, died March 26 at home. Services were held. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.
Esther Folk, 89, Milton, died Thursday, March 30, at Mercyheath Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Milton. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services April 13 at the church. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family.
David W. “Neldog” Nelson, 57, Janesville, died Sunday, April 2, at University Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services April 22 at the funeral home.
Richard M. “Dick” Russell, 76, Janesville, died Sunday, April 2, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Theodor H.A. “Ted” Schuld, 96, Edgerton, died Monday, April 3, at Swifthaven, Edgerton. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
