Kathleen G. Clark, 83, Janesville, died Sunday, April 3, at Azura Memory Care, Stoughton. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Cody E. Collier, 33, Janesville, died Wednesday, March 30, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the funeral home.
Charles F. Davis, 99, Clinton, died Wednesday, March 30, at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
James Dooley, 87, Janesville, died Friday, April 1, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
John W. Giddings, 82, Beloit, died Wednesday, March 30, at home. No services will be held. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
William M. Landers, 91, Beloit, died Thursday, March 31, in Surprise, Arizona. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services April 7 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Paul McMurray, 68, Milton, died Wednesday, March 30, at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Barbara J. Snow, 72, Janesville, died Wednesday, March 30, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services April 7 at the funeral home.
Danny M. “Cod” Spike, 61, Edgerton, died Wednesday, March 30, at home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Busseyville Community Church, town of Sumner. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Cecilia E. Williams, 96, Janesville, died Saturday, April 2, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
