Joyce E. Davis, 97, Delavan, died Thursday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Private services will be held. Public services will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Mark W. Myers, 65, Beloit, died Friday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Doris B. Schwartzlow, 92, Edgerton, formerly of Janesville, died Thursday at home. Private services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert and Whitcomb-Lynch funeral homes are assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.