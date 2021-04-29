Richard B. "Rick" Anderson, 76, Janesville, died Tuesday, April 27, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at Sammy's Hill Top, town of Janesville, Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jeffrey Sass, 68, Edgerton, died Friday, April 23, at home. No services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Peter D. Seitz, 77, Edgerton, died Thursday, April 29, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 6 p.m. Monday, May 3, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services May 3 at the funeral home.