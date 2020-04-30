Harlow J. Cole, 92, Janesville, died Friday at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Marlene A. Larsen, 95, Clinton, died Wednesday at Alden Meadow Park Rehabilitation and Health Care, Clinton. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Private family services will be Monday. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Chhay Mann, 86, Janesville, died Tuesday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Heather M. Pagliaro, 43, Watertown, formerly of Lake Geneva, died Tuesday at Bethesda Lutheran Home, Watertown. Funeral procession will be at 1 p.m. Monday from Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home to Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva.
Patrick Dean Peshek, 66, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jerald W. “Jerry” Smith, 81, Delavan, died Tuesday at home. Private family services will be held. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.