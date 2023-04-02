Donald "Don" Cherry, 91, Janesville, died Thursday, March 30, at home. Services will be at noon Tuesday, April 4, at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 4 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Donald E. Churchill, 94, Janesville, died Saturday, April 1, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at First Baptist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services April 8 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
John Stanley Fronczak, 82, Janesville, died Friday, March 31, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 6 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lawrence A. Gray Jr., 56, Beloit, died Thursday, March 30, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Charles Edward Hupe, 86, Lake Geneva, died March 25 at home. Services will be at a later date. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Adrianne O. Krohn, 81, Janesville, died Saturday, April 1, at Autumn Lake Healthcare, Beloit. Private services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Judy E. McIntyre, 70, Janesville, died Friday, March 31, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services April 7 at the funeral home.
Everett W. Scarborough, 90, Edgerton, died Tuesday, March 28, at home. No services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
