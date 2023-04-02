Donald "Don" Cherry, 91, Janesville, died Thursday, March 30, at home. Services will be at noon Tuesday, April 4, at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 4 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Donald E. Churchill, 94, Janesville, died Saturday, April 1, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at First Baptist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services April 8 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.