Louis M. Brooder, 92, Delavan, died Wednesday at Harbor Haven, Fond du Lac. Private family services will be at St. Andrew’s Cemetery, Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Maria Carranza, 69, Clinton, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Daniel Gerald Corkill, 30, Mauston, formerly of Janesville, died Monday at home. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Roseberry Funeral Home, Friendship, is assisting the family.
Leo R. Host, 72, Lake Geneva, died March 3 at Geneva Lake Manor Nursing Home, Lake Geneva. Services will be at a later date. Derrick Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Mitchell Kenneth Lloyd Mikkelson, 41, Evansville, died Wednesday at home. DL Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, is assisting the family.
Robert Frank Panec, 71, Sharon, died Saturday at Geneva Manor Care Center, Lake Geneva. Private family services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.