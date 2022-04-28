Carol Ann (Thennissen) Beecher, 80, Elkhorn, died Tuesday, April 26, at Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 4 at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Marion D. D'Angelo, 92, Janesville, died Tuesday, April 26, at Willowick Assisted Living, Janesvlle. Services will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Vanessa Denise (Henning) Davis, 56, Beloit, died Monday, April 25, in Beloit. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services May 11 at the funeral home.
Willie J. Payton, 71, South Beloit, Illinois, died Tuesday, April 26, in South Beloit, Illinois. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services May 3 at the funeral home.
Mandy May Vick, 44, Whitewater, died Saturday, April 23, at Lake Mills Care Center, Lake Mills. Services will at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Florence Anna Yeadon, 94, formerly Janesville, died Thursday, April 28, at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Private services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
