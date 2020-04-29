Kathleen Ann “Kathy” Baer, 72, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Drive-in services will be at noon Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, Stoughton. Visitation observing social distancing will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Cress Funeral Home, Stoughton.
Reginald Riley, 58, Janesville, formerly of Chicago, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Friday on the website of Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation observing social distancing will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.