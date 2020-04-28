David R. Cates, 64, Delavan, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.
Joyce Kershaw, 85, Janesville, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Isabelle R. Kostenko, 91, Elkhorn, died Saturday at The Gardens at Ridgestone, Elkhorn. Private services are planned. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Frank J. Splinter Jr., 87, Janesville died Sunday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitors will stay in their vehicles and listen to the service on 89.1 FM. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.