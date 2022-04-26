Anna (Kawetschanky) Holzinger, 97, Reedsburg, formerly Janesville, died April 8 in Reedsburg. Celebration of life will be from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Richard Howe, 65, Beloit, died Tuesday, April 26, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 2, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Chhoeurm Leak, 83, Janesville, died Tuesday, April 26, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
David J. Leslie Sr., 79, Milton, died Monday, April 25, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 2, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 3 at the church.
Willie J. Payton, 71, South Beloit, Illinois, died Tuesday, April 26, at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, South Beloit, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Brianna Sue Rayner, 29, Beloit, died Saturday, April 23, at home. Services will be at 4 p.m. Monday, May 2, at United Church of Beloit, Beloit. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services May 2 at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
