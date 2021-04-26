Robert "Bob" Gilliam, 92, formerly of Beloit, died March 24 in Duncanville, Texas. Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the celebration of life April 30 at the funeral home.
John W. Jones, 58, Genoa City, died Friday, April 23, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, at Calvary Community Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services May 7 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Jean E. McCann, 94, Janesville, died Monday, April 26, at Rock Haven, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services May 1 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Wayne Bancroft Moody, 89, Janesville, died Sunday, April 25, at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Louis R. Mousseau, 62, Janesville, died Friday, April 23, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services May 6 at the funeral home.
Mark Nelson, 58, Beloit, died Jan. 12 at home. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Rockton Township Cemetery, Rockton, Illinois. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Sharon J. Seekins, 74, Janesville, died Saturday, April 24, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Daisy Smithson, 97, formerly of Beloit, died April 19 in St. Louis. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 1, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Marian L. Thoms, 89, Whitewater, died Saturday, April 24, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.