Vanessa Davis, 56, Beloit, died Monday, April 25, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
David Ray Dobson, 67, Janesville, died Monday, April 25, at home. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
David Kessler, 90, Milton, died April 14 at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 4 at the funeral home.
Michael McDonald, 83, Footville, died Sunday, April 24, at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family
Brianna Sue Rayner, 29, Beloit, died Saturday, April 23, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Scott K. Ringhand, 62, Evansville, died Saturday, April 23, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 2, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Evansville. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 1, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 2 at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Bernice E. Stevens, 88, Janesville, died Saturday, April 23, at home. Services will be at noon Monday, May 2, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services May 2 at the funeral home.
Ann Venema, 90, Delavan, died Monday, April 25, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Delavan Christian Reformed Church, Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
