Saramae “Sis” Drew, 99, Janesville, died Saturday, April 23, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 28 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
John Holford, 88, Whitewater, died March 5 at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Whitewater, and online at client.tribucast.com/tcid/1359752021. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services April 30 at the church.
Franklin Boyd Jones, 81, Delavan, died Sept. 21, 2021, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Delavan United Methodist Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services April 30 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
John Joseph Jones, 74, Milton, died Tuesday, April 19, at Banner Baywood Medical Center, Mesa, Arizona. Arrangements are pending. Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory, Mesa, Arizona, is assisting the family.
Harold W. Kennedy, 57, Elkhorn, died Friday, April 22, at University Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the services April 27 at the funeral home.
Lloyd W. Lock, 78, Edgerton, died Thursday, April 21, at Edgerton Hospital & Health Services, Edgerton. Private services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Jacqueline L. Naughton, 73, Edgerton, died April 17 at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Private services will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
