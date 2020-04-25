Donald W. Bloedel, 74, Janesville, died Friday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Services will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sarah J. Boran, 91, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Bert A. Brookens, 85, Janesville, died Thursday at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, Fitchburg. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Betty J. Hanlon, 90, Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services are planned. A public celebration of life will be held later this year. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Maxine Peters, 87, Delavan, died Thursday at home. Private family services will be held. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.