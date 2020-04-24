Robert J. “Bob” Sperling, 70, Janesville, died Thursday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Private family services will be held. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Larry A. Trunkhill, 67, Edgerton, died Wednesday at home. Private family services will be held. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.