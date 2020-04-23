Richard Anderson Jr., 51, Beloit, died April 14 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sarah Boran, 91, Janesville, died Monday at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
James Edgington, 83, Janesville, died Sunday at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dr. Rex J. Kolste, 66, Janesville, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lawrence Pfaff, 33, Janesville, died Sunday in the town of Plymouth. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Julie Schmitz, 80, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Steven W. Swanson, 61, Janesville, died Sunday at home. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Marguerite C. (Chesmore) Willison, 82, Beloit, died Monday at Sun Valley Terrace, Beloit. Services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Because of state restrictions on gatherings of multiple people, funeral homes must postpone or otherwise alter visitations and services.