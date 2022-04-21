Dr. Charles E. Blackbourn, DVM, 86, Winter Haven, Florida, died Friday, April 15, at Winter Haven Hospital, Winter Haven, Florida. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Phillip Borkenhagen, 84, Milton, died April 6, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Memorial services will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services April 29 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Charles James Pitts, 70, Trempealeau, died Friday, April 15, at home. Arrangements are pending. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, is assisting the family.
William E. “Bill” Reinardy, 80, Janesville, died Wednesday, April 20, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27 at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 27 at the church.
Ronald C. Sarow, 67, Decatur, Illinois, died April 13 at home. Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services May 2 at the funeral home.
Joshua J. “Josh” Shull, 49, Beloit, died Thursday, April 21, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
David H. Surgnier, 73, Joliet, Illinois, died Tuesday, April 19, at Resurrection Hospital, Chicago. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services April 26 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Priscilla J. Zierfuss, 92, Beloit, died Thursday, April 21, at The Suites at Beloit Assisted Living, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
